Media facing credibility crisis, rues CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed serious concern over journalism losing its credibility. In the same tone, he cautioned that the country's security will be in danger if the media credibility is not restored in the future.

Participating in the anniversary celebrations of a Telugu daily here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that only a handful of media and press organisations were maintaining journalism ethics and standing by the people. These days, some media organisations established by political parties have put the profession at risk, he noted, while rueing that such media houses were exploiting the journalistic power to protect the management's political interests and their income generating sources through illegal means.

Revanth Reddy said that earlier, political leaders acquired knowledge and were updated about important information from scribes during press conferences. Now the situation is reversed, which is a worrisome development. Some political parties with their ulterior motives were ruining the noble profession, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled how the press had played a crucial role in uniting people during the freedom struggle. Newspapers run by the Communist parties also played an important role in creating awareness among the people on social menaces and during the farmers’ armed struggle in Telangana. He praised Nava Telangana newspaper for continuing the legacy.

Expressing concern that some media houses were ‘crossing their limits’, he said, "In the past, political parties ran newspapers to explain their ideology to the people. These days, dailies run by political parties are behaving in a strange manner as they are keen to protect their financial interests and follies”.

Appealing to people to closely monitor the hidden agenda of newspapers owned by political parties, the Chief Minister said that another big worrying factor was the gross exploitation of social media by people who are unaware of the basics of journalism. These unscrupulous elements are conspiring to destabilize the system also, he charged. Like political parties, even journalists are losing their integrity, he said, while calling for a 'Lakshman Rekha' in the practice of journalism with trustworthiness.

Revanth Reddy said that the Communist parties were always supporting Congress to come to power earlier and even in the 2023 State Assembly elections.

The friendly relations between Congress and Left parties will continue, he said, as the two would strive for development of the state and people's welfare.