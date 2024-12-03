Medical College Building Must Be Completed Soon: Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has directed engineering officials to expedite the final phase of construction of the new government medical college building. He emphasized the importance of equipping the facility with all necessary amenities to commence medical classes without delay.





The new medical college, being built on 25 acres near Uyyalawada, includes infrastructure for classrooms, hostels for students (both male and female), and accommodations for professors. On Monday, the Collector inspected the progress of these constructions, including the newly built classroom blocks and hostels.





During the inspection, the Collector instructed officials to accelerate the completion of pending works and take measures to ensure the timely inauguration of the college. He stressed that the medical college should be ready for use at the earliest, providing a conducive environment for education and training.





Accompanying the Collector during the visit were Medical College Principal Dr. Ramadevi, DMHO Swarajyalakshmi, Nagarkurnool General Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raghu, and other staff and medical professionals.







