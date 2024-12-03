Live
- Sri Lankan Navy arrests 18 TN fishermen for crossing maritime border
- Rupali Ganguly reveals her new year resolution for 2025
- A Year-End Look at Technological Innovations in Real Estate
- Biden pardon issue shows US DOJ's politically motivated actions: Sushant Sareen
- Tamannaah Bhatia goes classic as she stuns in white and blue
- Aishwarya Pissay wins third Bajas World Cup medal
- ED raids in Bengal over medical admission irregularities
- Preventing Mother-to-Child HIV Transmission: Strategies and Importance
- Awareness programme on drug abuse held at KSRM Engg College
- Darshan tokens issued for locals
Just In
Medical College Building Must Be Completed Soon: Collector Badavath Santosh
Nagar Kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has directed engineering officials to expedite the final phase of construction of the...
Nagar Kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has directed engineering officials to expedite the final phase of construction of the new government medical college building. He emphasized the importance of equipping the facility with all necessary amenities to commence medical classes without delay.
The new medical college, being built on 25 acres near Uyyalawada, includes infrastructure for classrooms, hostels for students (both male and female), and accommodations for professors. On Monday, the Collector inspected the progress of these constructions, including the newly built classroom blocks and hostels.
During the inspection, the Collector instructed officials to accelerate the completion of pending works and take measures to ensure the timely inauguration of the college. He stressed that the medical college should be ready for use at the earliest, providing a conducive environment for education and training.
Accompanying the Collector during the visit were Medical College Principal Dr. Ramadevi, DMHO Swarajyalakshmi, Nagarkurnool General Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raghu, and other staff and medical professionals.