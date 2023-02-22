Medical student attempts suicide in Warangal, shifted to NIMS

The suicide attempt of a student in Warangal Kakatiya Medical College created a commotion. Preeti, a PG medical student in anesthesia department, attempted suicide by consuming harmful injection. She was treated at Warangal MGM. But as her condition became critical, she was shifted to NIMS, Hyderabad for better treatment.



The victim, Preethi, is the daughter of a railway employee and seems to have attempted suicide over harassment of a senior PG student named Saif. The victim's father complained to the police that the senior student was ragging. The police who entered the field have already detained and interrogated the medical student who harassed.



Dr. Chandrasekhar said that all kinds of treatments were done for Preeti. He said that Preeti's organs were damaged and was taken to NIMS with her parents' permission.