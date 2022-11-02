Medicos protest enters 4th day

Warangal: Medicos of the Ananta Laxmi Government Ayurvedic Medical College (ALGAMC) in Warangal continued their protest on the fourth day on Tuesday, demanding the State government to take necessary measures to restore the first year admissions to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course. It may be mentioned here that the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) cancelled the 63 seats in the first year BAMS for the 2022-23 academic year, citing lack of proper infrastructure and absence of teaching and non-teaching staff in the college.

The students who locked the gates of the Ayurvedic hospital staged a sit-in protest before it. They demanded the government not to neglect alternative medicine. "The government needs to fill the vacant posts in the college and hospital besides providing funds for procuring proper infrastructure without any delay," the students demanded. The medicos said that they will continue their protest until the government pursues NCISM to restore the BAMS first year admissions.

Meanwhile, Praja Vedika State chairman Tirunahari Seshu, in a letter to the Health Minister T Harish Rao, urged him to take necessary action to restore the admissions in the ALGAMC. "The onus is on government to protect the alternative medicine such as Ayurveda, homeopathy and Siddha etc. Seshu also urged the people's representatives belonging to erstwhile Warangal district to pursue the government in this regard. He accused the government of encouraging private education by neglecting the State-run institutions. Dharaboina Sathish and Chinnala Yashwanth Yadav were among others present.