Medicover Hospital docs conduct critical delivery

Karimnagar: Medicover Hospital gynecologist Dr. Prat-ishta Rao said that the most critical delivery was carried out in their hospital.

Speaking to the media, she said Mamata, a pregnant woman from the city, recently came to the hospital for delivery, and when she was examined, the placenta came to the lower part of the uterus. Cesarean delivery has become dangerous.

The condition of the pregnant woman has become alarming as the bleeding is already profuse. The risk was explained to them as the delivery was very critical and there was a situation of removal of the womb.

The relatives of the pregnant woman said that they were ready for any risk and will prefer child deliver in the hospital. So the child was delivered by caesarean sec-tion. It is stated that a 3 kg female baby was born and the womb was also saved from being removed. At present, the mother and child are healthy. The super specialty medical team is available for any type of criti-cal deliveries in the Medicover hospital, so even critical deliveries are done smoothly, the doctor said.

Anesthetist Dr. Vinay, critical care specialist Dr Up-ender Reddy, superintendent Dr. Ravimalla Reddy, hos-pital centre head Gurram Kiran, marketing manager Ko-ta Karnakar participated in this press conference.