Medigadda visit a diversionary tactic: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former irrigation minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Medigadda visit by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was intended to divert public attention from the Nalgonda public meeting.

Speaking at Assembly media point, he said the Legislators tour programme was planned in wake of BRS announcing the Nalgonda public meeting being attended by party president K Chandrasekhar Rao. He drew parallels to the sinking of piers at Medigadda barrage, the Panjagutta flyover mishap in 2007, and earlier experience involving pipelines at the Devadula project.

Furious over the way the ‘principal Opposition’ was denied the opportunity to speak, Harish Rao felt that the basic principles were being undermined in the House. Rao, who raised an objection to the way the CM spoke and, considering that the issue was not disclosed in the agenda, lamented that his party was denied the chance and had their say over the allegations made in the House.

