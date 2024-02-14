Live
- Congress criticises KCR’s unmet promises in protest meet
- Medigadda visit a diversionary tactic: Harish Rao
- Controversy on KRMB is for suitcases, sharing, says BJP
- Kaleshwaram project will cost a bomb to wrap up: Top babus
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Dy Mayor calls on CM, triggering speculation of her joining Cong
- Nilam Madhu to re-join Cong?
- AHOY MEDIGADDA...! Vigilance report will be discussed threadbare in Assembly: Revanth
Just In
Medigadda visit a diversionary tactic: Harish Rao
Hyderabad: Former irrigation minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Medigadda visit by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was intended to divert public...
Hyderabad: Former irrigation minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Medigadda visit by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was intended to divert public attention from the Nalgonda public meeting.
Speaking at Assembly media point, he said the Legislators tour programme was planned in wake of BRS announcing the Nalgonda public meeting being attended by party president K Chandrasekhar Rao. He drew parallels to the sinking of piers at Medigadda barrage, the Panjagutta flyover mishap in 2007, and earlier experience involving pipelines at the Devadula project.
Furious over the way the ‘principal Opposition’ was denied the opportunity to speak, Harish Rao felt that the basic principles were being undermined in the House. Rao, who raised an objection to the way the CM spoke and, considering that the issue was not disclosed in the agenda, lamented that his party was denied the chance and had their say over the allegations made in the House.