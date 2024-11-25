Meet held on reducing GHG emissions

Hyderabad: In a landmark initiative addressing climate change, the Chitrakoot Global Conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has unveiled a transformative, three-pronged strategy to aggressively promote energy efficiency. The initiative aims to mitigate global warming, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and secure a sustainable future.

Experts at the conference emphasised that energy efficiency could contribute over 40 per cent of the global efforts needed to combat climate change. To maximise its potential, the conference proposed the following strategies – comprehensive energy efficiency policies; implement sector-specific policies targeting energy, rural development, transport, agriculture, housing, and urban planning; allocate a minimum of 10 per cent of budgets as ‘green funding’; time-bound implementation plans; establish high-level mechanisms for progress tracking and ensure widespread adoption of energy-efficient solutions, and public engagement through robust communication.