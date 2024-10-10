Meet mulls ways to curb tobacco use

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Additional Collectors K Sitarama Rao and Deva Sahayam urged officials to educate the public about the health problems caused by tobacco consumption. During the district task force meeting on the national tobacco control programme, they stressed the severe adverse effects of tobacco consumption.

Sitarama Rao pointed out that smoking can lead to life-threatening diseases such as lung cancer, and cancers of mouth, nose, larynx, tongue, nasal sinuses, esophagus, throat, pancreas, bone marrow (myeloid leukemia), kidneys, uterus, ovaries, urinary tract, liver, bladder, intestines, and stomach. He emphasized that officials from the medical and health departments must take responsibility for thoroughly educating the public on these risks. He also highlighted that smoking not only harms the smoker but also poses significant risks to those around them, increasing the likelihood of cancer and lung-related diseases.

He called for strict surveillance at primary and high schools to prevent the sale of tobacco products to the children. Surveillance should also be increased at bus stations and public places to prevent smoking in these areas.

He urged medical and health department officials to hold village-level meetings to convey this information to the public.

If anyone is caught selling tobacco, fines should be imposed. Rao also directed DMHO Swarajyalakshmi to raise awareness among women’s groups about the dangers of smoking and related issues.

The Additional Collectors instructed officials from relevant departments to strictly enforce the ban on tobacco in the district and work towards making it a smoke-free zone. The meeting was attended by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Swarajyalakshmi, DRDA PD ChinnaObulesh, DPO Rammohan Rao, education officials, lecturers, health department staff, and officials from various departments.