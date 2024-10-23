Mega blood donation camp held at Cyberabad Police hq

Hyderabad: As part of Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, a mega blood donation camp was organised on Tuesday at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Parade Grounds.

On this occasion, a total of 464 units of blood were collected. The donors were awarded with certificates of appreciation. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty and Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic, D Joel Davis, inaugurated the camp and donated blood.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of blood donation, particularly for patients with conditions like thalassaemia, blood cancer, haemophilia, and accident victims. He thanked all participants for supporting this vital cause.

The event was held in collaboration with HDFC Bank and the Indian Red Cross Society. The camp saw active participation from CAR Hqtrs ADCP Shameer, ACP Arun, L and O Inspectors, SIs, SCSC volunteers, doctors, ministerial staff, and civilians.