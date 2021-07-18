Mega job mela at Nalgonda evokes good response

Nalgonda: Mega job mela served the purpose and helped the unemployed youth to start their career and also helped those who lost their jobs during the lockdown stated Nalgonda MLA Bhupal Reddy on Saturday. The MLA along with Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah inaugurated the mega job mela.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLA said that as many as 60 companies of various categories took part in job mela to provide employment to 1,000 youth but participated companies crossing their limits provided jobs to 1,200 members.

As many as 3,700 aspirants took part in job mela. He said, many parents along with their children came to him and asked him to recommend suitable jobs, he decided to organise a mega job mela by inviting companies to Nalgonda. He expressed his pleasure over the success of both job mela and congratulated the youth who got selected in various companies.

He thanked jobs embassy private limited director Ravi Teja and coordinator Prabanda Reddy and HRs' of the companies. Badugula Lingaiah Yadav appreciated the MLA Bhupal Reddy over conducting mega job mela in the interest of unemployed youth of Nalgonda and surrounding constituencies.

Several job aspirants, who took part in job mela expressed their pleasure on the arrangements made by the organisers.

Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, Vice-Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, Market Committee Chairman Borra Sudhakar, DCCB director Pasham Sampath Reddy , TRS nalgonda ton president Pilli Rama Raju Yadav , Party leaders Cheera Pankaj Yadav , Katikam Sathaiah Goud and job aspirants were present.