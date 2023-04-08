Mega Job Mela in Karimnagar on April 11

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said that a free mega job fair will be organised under the aegis of Karimnagar Commissionerate Police on April 11. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that the job fair will be organised on the premises of Padmanayaka Kalyanamandap near Geetha Bhavan Square. Candidates who have passed class 10, Inter, ITI, Inter, Degree, PG, Pharmacy, BTech, M Tech, MBA, MCA will be given job opportunities. About 4, 000 jobs will be offered.

Representatives from more than 100 prominent companies including Wipro, Zenpack, Tata Services, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI, Indigo Airlines, Google Pay, and Reliance Jio will conduct interviews. The appointment documents will be provided later. Job opportunities will be provided to the transgender community as well, the CP said. Interested candidates possessing the above educational qualifications are requested to attend with certificates, xerox copies and two passport size photographs and take advantage of this opportunity. This job fair will continue from 9:30 am to 4 pm. RSIs Mahesh at 9652169877 and Tirupati at 6301955823 can be contacted to clear doubts. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and District Collector RV Karnan will attend the programme as chief guests, Subbarayudu said. Additional DCP (Peace Security) S Srinivas, ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao, Pratap, Inspectors CH Natesh, Lakshmi Babu, Damodar Reddy, RIs Mallesham, Janemia and others participated in this meeting.