Mega tribal fest begins as lakhs descend on Medaram

Medaram (Mulugu): The Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, the biennial extravaganza, is off to a grand start with lakhs of devotees descending on Medaram on the first day of the four-day Adivasi fiesta on Wednesday.

The ambience was electric with the devotees going into a frenzied trance as the deity Saralamma made her way to altar in a procession headed by the hereditary tribal priests of Kaka clan – Saraiah, Kanakamma, Kiran, Venkateshwar Rao and Bhujanga Rao. While the priests invoked the Goddess Saralamma, the devotees waiting outside went agog dancing to the drumbeats of aboriginals.

The arrival of Goddess Saralamma – in the form of vermillion in a 'Kumkum Bharani' (casket) and turmeric – implied that the Jatara had begun. In fact, the 4-kilometre road leading to Medaram from Kannepally was packed with devotees waiting for the arrival of Goddess Saralamma.

It was indeed tough for the police to control the frantic devotees who kept trying to touch the priests involved in the procession.

The devotees believe that Goddess will remove all sufferings of the people, including fulfilling the ambition of childless women.

The devotees were seen rolling on the road with folded hands so that the priests who were heading to the altars trudge over them, believing that it would fulfil their ambition.

It is known as 'varam' pattadam (manifesting desires to the deities). Coinciding with Saralamma's arrival, the tribal priests also brought Saralamma's husband Govindarajulu from Kondai under Eturunagaram Mandal. Govindarajulu was placed alongside deity Saralamma. On the other hand, the Penuka clan priests carried Pagididdaraju.

Pagididdaraju was placed on his altar first, followed by Goddess Saralamma and her husband Govindarajulu. Later, the ritual for the celestial wedding of Sammakka with Pagididdaraju was begun and it will be completed on Thursday after the arrival of Sammakka from Chilakalagutta.