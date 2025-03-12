Men corner top ranks in TG Group-II results

Hyderabad: Male candidates from Telangana have secured top positions in the Group-II services recruitment examination, with the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) releasing the general ranking list (GRL) on Tuesday.

Following the Commission’s meeting chaired by TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham, the TGPSC declared the GRL of 2,36,649 candidates, along with the final key, which has been uploaded on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. Candidates’ OMR sheet images have also been released.

Men secured top 10 ranks with Naru Venkata Harshavardhan from multi-zone-I scoring 447.088 out of 600 marks, topping the list. Vadlakonda Sachin of multi-zone-I and B Manohar Rao of multi-zone-II secured second and third. Lakkireddy Vinisha Reddy of multi-zone-II who secured 408.713 marks was the highest-ranking woman with 32nd rank followed by Baikadi Susmitha of multi-zone-I with 41st rank.

According to officials, a total of 5,51,855 candidates registered for the Group-II examination conducted in four papers of General Studies and General Ability; History, Polity and Society; Economy and Development, and Telangana Movement and State Formation. Out of that 2,57,981 appeared for the examinations, which were conducted on December 15 and 16, 2024. The Commission has invalidated 13,315 candidates. The TGPSC had notified 783 Group-II vacancies across 18 departments.