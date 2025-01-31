Men in Khaki learn nitty-gritty of CPR

Hyderabad : Over 2,600 police personnel in Hyderabad are undergoing training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as part of a four-day programme. City Police Commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the training on Thursday at his office. He said that the programme is being conducted under the auspices of Mythri Hospital, Mehdipatnam. “I would like to thank them for providing training on CPR to police personnel,” he said.

In the first phase 1,409 police personnel had undergone training. A total of 1,248 city police officers and personnel will participate in the second phase. They will be segregated into 15 batches; each batch will be trained for 90 minutes. Anand said this is an important programme that will be useful not only for police personnel, but also for the public.

He said CPR restores supply of blood and oxygen to the body that has stopped due to cardiac arrest. If the heart starts beating again the person who has fainted will regain consciousness. CPR helps to circulate oxygenated blood from the heart to all organs, including the brain. This prevents brain death. Any delay in starting CPR can cause irreversible damage to the brain. Therefore, CPR should be started immediately for a person who has lost consciousness. Do not hesitate to start CPR. In an emergency, every second counts and delaying CPR can be life-threatening. While you are performing CPR, do not forget to call for emergency medical help.