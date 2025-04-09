  • Menu
Message Your SP program launched (On WhatsApp no.8712659973)
x
Highlights

Adilabad: Adopting the growing technology superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan launched a new program "message your SP" (on whatsapp on. 8712659973) on Wednesday.

Akhil Mahajan in a press release said that

with an idea of easily contacting the district authorities and getting closer to the people. With an aim of maintaining peace and security, Message Your SP program is to provide faster and more transparent services to the people of the district.

SP said, people from all over the district, including people living in remote areas, can directly provide information to the District SP, if they have any problems or information. The method for providing information is to contact the district police, inform about anti social activities or any problem

SP assured that the details of the informers will be kept confidential And WhatsApp services will be under his supervision for quick solutions he also urged the people to utilise the opportunity.

