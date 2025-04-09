Live
- Got Tea Expands to Bangalore, Bringing Modern Asian Tea Culture to HRBR Layout
- Amid rampant drug smuggling, NCB proposes setting up zonal office in Mizoram
- Union cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line
- Message Your SP program launched (On WhatsApp no.8712659973)
- Bangalore Metro Suspends NCMC Card Issuance Due to Technical Issues
- Today's Wordle Answer: Hint & Solution for April 10, 2025
- Bank Holidays in April 2025: Mahavir Jayanti and More
- Best Online Casino Australia for Real Money Pokies (2025)
- Congo crisis leads to huge influx of refugees to Uganda, overburdens resources: UNHCR
- Why sustainable startups are key to achieving global net-zero goals
Message Your SP program launched (On WhatsApp no.8712659973)
Adopting the growing technology superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan launched a new program "message your SP" (on whatsapp on. 8712659973) on Wednesday.
Adilabad: Adopting the growing technology superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan launched a new program "message your SP" (on whatsapp on. 8712659973) on Wednesday.
Akhil Mahajan in a press release said that
with an idea of easily contacting the district authorities and getting closer to the people. With an aim of maintaining peace and security, Message Your SP program is to provide faster and more transparent services to the people of the district.
SP said, people from all over the district, including people living in remote areas, can directly provide information to the District SP, if they have any problems or information. The method for providing information is to contact the district police, inform about anti social activities or any problem
SP assured that the details of the informers will be kept confidential And WhatsApp services will be under his supervision for quick solutions he also urged the people to utilise the opportunity.