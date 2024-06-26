Live
- International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2024
- Veteran playback singer P Susheela offers prayers at Tirumala
- World Refrigeration Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, and How To Celebrate
- Supply Telugu Ganga water to SW hostel: Mayor
- MIPPL unveils new brand; to invest 2k cr in expansion
- 6 smugglers held; 15 red sanders logs recovered
- Chandrababu meets people at R & B guest house in Kuppam, receives grievances
- Commissioner assures to solve problems of sanitary workers
- Water shortage injurious to India’s credit health
- Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists
Just In
Meteorological dept. predicts Moderate rains in Telangana for next five days
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center have predicted five days of rainfall starting today. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in districts including...
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center have predicted five days of rainfall starting today. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in districts including Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapalli, and others. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts, warning residents to be prepared for heavy gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour.
Along with the rainfall, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning, so people are advised to stay cautious. The prediction is attributed to the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Even in Hyderabad, where sunny days are expected, the evenings may bring cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.
Farmers who have already sown seeds are hopeful that the predicted rainfall will help their crops thrive. As the state braces for the unexpected weather conditions, authorities are urging residents to stay prepared and stay safe during the upcoming days of rainfall.