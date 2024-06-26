Meteorological dept. predicts Moderate rains in Telangana for next five days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center have predicted five days of rainfall starting today. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in districts including Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapalli, and others. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts, warning residents to be prepared for heavy gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour.

Along with the rainfall, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning, so people are advised to stay cautious. The prediction is attributed to the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Even in Hyderabad, where sunny days are expected, the evenings may bring cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.

Farmers who have already sown seeds are hopeful that the predicted rainfall will help their crops thrive. As the state braces for the unexpected weather conditions, authorities are urging residents to stay prepared and stay safe during the upcoming days of rainfall.