Metro exp bus pass holders to get 10pc discount on AC buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced a 10 per cent discount on tickets for metro express bus pass holders travelling on AC services in Greater Hyderabad. The offer includes popular services like Lahari, Rajdhani, Garuda Plus, e-Garuda, and other AC buses operating within Hyderabad and to various destinations in Telangana and neighbouring States.

TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said, “The Corporation is offering a 10 per cent discount on all TGSRTC AC buses, including those travelling to various destinations within Telangana and other States. The discount will remain in effect until January 31, 2025.”

In addition to metro express pass holders, the discount is also available to those holding metro deluxe, green metro, and airport pushpak bus passes. This initiative is aimed at making travel more affordable and convenient for the approximately 70,000 metro express pass holders in the city, many of whom travel frequently over weekends. Sajjanar said, “This move is designed to support our regular commuters and ensure a smooth and economical travel experience.”

“To avail of the discount, passengers must make advance reservations through the TGSRTC’s official website, https://www.tgsrtcbus.in/,” officials said. TGSRTC has asked all eligible bus pass holders to take advantage of the offer before it expires on January 31, 2025.