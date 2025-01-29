Metro Services Disrupted on Nagole-Raidurg Route Due to Technical Glitch

Hyderabad: Metro rail services on the Nagole-Raidurg route faced disruptions on Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters.

Passengers traveling on this route experienced longer wait times as metro trains were delayed. The issue led to overcrowding at several stations, with many commuters expressing frustration over the unexpected disruption.

Officials from Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) confirmed that a technical glitch was responsible for the delay and assured that efforts were being made to resolve the issue at the earliest. They also advised passengers to plan their travel accordingly.

Metro services are a crucial mode of transport for thousands of Hyderabadis, especially during peak hours. The delay affected office-goers and students, with many taking to social media to express their concerns.