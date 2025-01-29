Live
- BRS finds CM, mantri not on the same page
- BJP slams Kharge for remarks against Amit Shah’s holy dip at Kumbh
- BRS wants police to grill CM for cancelling Formula E Race
- No Metro Rail ticket price increase for now
- St Andrews School shines at inter-school basketball tourney
- BWSSB incurs loss of Rs.1,000 crore per year: DKS
- Strict action against SP, DC if Devadasi practice found: CM
- Tumakuru railway station all set to undergo major makeover
- Farmers disheartened by poor market prices for high-quality ginger
- ISRO launches 100th GSLV F-15 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre
Just In
Metro Services Disrupted on Nagole-Raidurg Route Due to Technical Glitch
Metro rail services on the Nagole-Raidurg route faced disruptions on Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters.
Hyderabad: Metro rail services on the Nagole-Raidurg route faced disruptions on Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters.
Passengers traveling on this route experienced longer wait times as metro trains were delayed. The issue led to overcrowding at several stations, with many commuters expressing frustration over the unexpected disruption.
Officials from Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) confirmed that a technical glitch was responsible for the delay and assured that efforts were being made to resolve the issue at the earliest. They also advised passengers to plan their travel accordingly.
Metro services are a crucial mode of transport for thousands of Hyderabadis, especially during peak hours. The delay affected office-goers and students, with many taking to social media to express their concerns.