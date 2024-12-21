Metro Water Board’s desilting works in city moving at a snail’s pace

Hyderabad : As part of Hyderabad Water Board’s 90-day special drive, the desilting of manholes and cleaning of sewer lines is proceeding slowly in some areas, especially in the central part of the city. Also, in some areas, no inspection was conducted to address the sewage issues reported by residents.

In many areas including Aghapura, Tolichowki, Asifnagar and Jamali Kunta, the desilting of manholes works have been processing very slowly, as after desilting, the silt has not been removed and in many areas, manhole lids are just lying open. Also, in a few localities including Nizampet, Neredmet, RK Puram, Tarnaka, Malkajgiri, no inspection has taken place and these localities lack an integrated drainage network. Due to this, there has been a continuous overflow of sewage water, pointed out a few residents.

“In our locality, desilting works are taking place very slowly and adding fuel to the fire, like always, they have removed the silt and kept in corners of streets. Despite bringing the issue to the notice of concerned officials, no concrete solution has been provided,” said Mohammed Abid Ali, a resident.

“Areas such as Neredmet, RK Puram, Malkajgiri lack integrated drainage networks. Due to this, very often, the lanes become a pool of sewage and residents are facing a nightmarish experience.

Despite complaining to the concerned officials, nobody has come to inspect our lane,” said Robin, a resident of Neredmet.

“There is no proper sewerage system in the area. Though the residents complained to the authorities concerned about the issue and requested the officials to look into the matter seriously, no action is taken and even in this ongoing drive no one has come to address the issues,” said, Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet

Meanwhile, as per HMWSSB’s recent data, 1,842.91 km of sewerage pipelines and 146.6 lakh manholes have been desilted and 60 per cent of the target is completed.