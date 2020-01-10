Micro Observers must work effectively: Shruthi Ohja

Nirmal: Micro Observers should perform their duties effectively in the municipal elections to be held on January 22, stated Nirmal and Adilabad districts Election Observer Shruthi Ohja, speaking at a meeting with micro-observers at the Collector's conference hall in Nirmal on Friday.



Shruthi said that micro-observers must work effectively according to the guidelines of Election Commission (EC) and asked them to inform everything that happens on the polling day from time to time and to work without committing any misconceptions. They were also directed to check everything related to the elections thoroughly and to be at the polling station at 6 am on the polling day. She told them to report to her immediately if they face any problems and to inform her how many people are waiting in the queue to cast their votes at 5 pm in the respective polling stations on the day of polling.

Speaking on the occasion, District Election Officer and District Collector M Prashanthi said that elections will be held on January 22 for three municipalities in the district – 42 wards in Nirmal municipality; 12 wards in Khanapur; and 26 in Bhainsa municipality. Security was tightened in sensitive areas and CCTV surveillance cameras were also installed. She told the micro-observers to report from time to time all the information of their respective polling stations to the General Observers. They were also told to report to the polling station on day before the elections and to be present at the polling station at 6 am on the day of polling and to keep their mobile phones on silent mode.

Master Trainer Makarapu Jagadishwar, District Revenue Officer Someshwar, E-district Manager Nadeem, AO Kareem, Deputy Tahsildar Himabindu and micro-observers were among those, who were present.