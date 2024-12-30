Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Meet Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to meet Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella this afternoon for an official courtesy visit. The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening technological collaborations between the state of Telangana and the global tech giant.

Satya Nadella, who is in India for his business engagements, is renowned for his leadership in driving innovation and technological advancements. His visit to Hyderabad underscores the growing importance of Telangana as a key player in India's technology sector.

The discussion is likely to include opportunities for collaboration in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the development of digital infrastructure. CM Revanth Reddy has been actively working to position Telangana as a global technology hub, and this meeting with Nadella marks a significant step in realizing that vision.

Both leaders are expected to explore long-term initiatives aimed at enhancing the state's tech ecosystem and attracting further global investments.