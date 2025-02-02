‘Middle Class always in PM Modi’s heart’

Kothagudem : BJP district president KV Ranga Kiran congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Union Budget on Saturday. “The Middle Class is always in PM Modi’s heart.

The proposed tax exemption (Zero Income Tax till Rs 12 Lakh income) will go a long way in enhancing the financial well-being of the Middle Class.

Congratulations to all the beneficiaries,” he said. “This is a visionary Budget in which every sector, along with every section of society, has been taken care of.”





Mahabubnagar : MP DK Aruna lauded the Union Budget 2025, calling it a pro-people budget that priori-tizes the needs of the common man, middle class, and the agricultural sector. Welcoming the govern-ment’s decision to exempt income tax up to Rs 12 lakhs, Aruna described it as a significant relief for tax-payers. She also praised the budget for its focus on industrial and manufacturing sectors. Hailing the budget as inclusive and beneficial to all sections of society, Aruna expressed her gratitude to Prime Min-ister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting people-centric budget.







