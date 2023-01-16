Miffed Ponguleti to quit BRS soon?

Khammam: Former MP, BRS senior leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy may quit his party very soon. The BRS party leaders are busy with massive public meeting on January 18 and the news of Ponguleti quitting the party has become the talk of the town.

Ponguleti who had extended greetings to people in every festival and important occasion in Facebook and Twitter along with the with photos of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao but this pongal he extended greeting to the people with his photo without KCR and KTR. The followers believe that Ponguleti may quit BRS.

On new year day, he announced that his team will contest upcoming polls. After the announcement, he made serious statement on BRS high command. The government reduced his two gunman and one pilot vehicle. Later, Ponguleti was angry on the government and also commented there are not enough gunmen for his protection. He also participated in Athmeeya Sammelanam with followers in the district and did not use any photos of CM KCR and KTR in the programme.

It is reported that former MP is planning to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this month and may join the BJP with huge public meeting at Khammam.