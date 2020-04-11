Migrant workers left in lurch by KCR government: Congress

Hyderabad: As the State government has not kept its word of all support, migrant workers from other states are suffering a lot due to the lockdown which entered the 18th day on Saturday.



Though the government announced that they would be supported with food and money, the aid has not reached them so far. As the lockdown is likely to be extended for two more weeks, the migrants fear for their lives.

According to government estimates, there are about 3.5 lakh migrant workers in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. Most of them are from Bihar and West Bengal. They are depending on the essential commodities and food being supplied by political parties and voluntary organisations.

Telangana Congress official spokesperson G Niranjan said that though they have prepared the list of migrant labourers and sent it to the mandal revenue officers no help has been reaching them. He said that he has collected the details of migrant workers of Kuckatpally and few other areas. The lists have been submitted to the government through the corporators and local MLAs.

The government had announced Rs 500 cash and 10 kg of rice to the migrants. However, it did not reach any migrant worker so far. Congress leaders took this to the notice of officials during video conferences. But there has been no response. The Centre also announced Rs 500 cash and rice.

Congress leaders alleged that even the ration promised to the card holders was not reaching them. The Rs 1,500 promised by the government has not been given to them so far. The card holders are also unable to go to MRO offices to make any enquiries as lockdown is in force. The state government is not providing clarity on the issue, the Congress leaders bemoaned.