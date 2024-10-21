Milli Council expresses concerns over ‘rising communal incidents’

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the recent incident of desecration of Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad, the All India Milli Council Telangana expressed ‘deep concern’ over the ‘increasing number’ of communal incidents in the State.

In a media statement, the Council urged the police authorities to take swift and decisive action to bring the accused to justice and ensure the investigation is conducted promptly and that those responsible face the full force of the law. “The recent desecration of the Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad is deeply troubling, and the Council unequivocally condemns this deplorable act. The Council stands in full solidarity with the affected community and reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace and harmony,” said Mufti Omar Abideen, the Council's General Secretary.

In addition to the incident in Secunderabad, the Council also highlighted the communal violence that occurred in Jainoor, Asifabad district, during the first week of September.

“The people of Jainoor continue to suffer from significant hardships, including the loss of livelihoods and the persistent internet shutdown, which has further exacerbated the challenges faced by the community. It is imperative that normalcy is restored at the earliest and efforts are made to curb acts and narratives that promote communalism,” the Council emphasised.