Mini libraries to come up at police stations

Nalgonda: As part of their service initiatives, Vipanchi Foundation has planned to set up a library across each police station in the district. On Tuesday, Vipanchi Foundation Chairman Anumula Srinivas and members met district SP Sarath C Pawar, during which Srinivas explained the plan that would include books on various subjects. Nalgonda DSP K Shiva Ram Reddy, former chairman of the Central library of Erstwhile Nalgonda District Gade Vinod Reddy, and others were present.