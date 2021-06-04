Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates Rythu Vedika in Nirmal

Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurating Rythu Vedika building in Nirmal on Thursday
x

Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurating Rythu Vedika building in Nirmal on Thursday

Highlights

Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that recognising that country will be good if farmer is good, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given top priority to agricultural sector and providing all facilities to them.

Nirmal: Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that recognising that country will be good if farmer is good, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given top priority to agricultural sector and providing all facilities to them. On Thursday, he inaugurated Rythu Vedika building constructed with Rs 20 lakh in Nirmal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government would provide investment assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme in advance to invest in monsoon cultivation. From June 15, Rythu Bandhu money will be credited into farmers' accounts and the authorities are taking all measures to provide quality seeds and fertilisers to farmers in a timely manner, he added. Rythu Bandhu Samithi district convener Nalla Venkatram Reddy, Municipal Chairman G Ishwar, Nirmal Market Committee Chairperson Narmada Muthyam Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X