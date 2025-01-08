Live
Minister distributes e-scooters to Anganwadi supervisors
IT Minister Sridhar Babu distributes electronic scooters to Anganwadi supervisors at an event held in Koyyuru village under Malhar mandal in the district on Tuesday
Bhupalapally: IT Minister Sridhar Babu distributes electronic scooters to Anganwadi supervisors at an event held in Koyyuru village under Malhar mandal in the district on Tuesday. At the event held under the auspices of the Department of Medical and Health, a new ambulance was also inaugurated, and electronic scooters funded by CIL CSR were distributed to Anganwadi supervisors.
On this occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu stated that the government is committed to providing emergency medical services in rural areas, and this ambulance is a testament to that commitment. As part of the Aspiration Block Program, electronic scooters were distributed to Anganwadi supervisors under the auspices of the Women and Child Welfare Department. The minister said that this programme would help improve the services of Anganwadi staff.
He mentioned that scooters are being provided to supervisors in two Anganwadi project areas in the district. Five scooters are being provided to Malhar mandal and 15 to Bhupalpalli. The minister suggested covering all 227 centers in Malhar mandal.