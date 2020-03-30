Minister Errabelli asks people to maintain social distancing

Warangal: In a bid to make it clear that it is imminent to take precautions to parry the threat of life-threatening coronavirus (Covid-19), the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao himself took to streets at Parvathagiri in Warangal Rural district on Monday.

He met the villagers roaming on the roads and told them the importance of social distancing and other measures that needed to be followed to keep the coronavirus at bay. "The rural parts of the State may have not affected with the Covid-19, but the malady is threatening to spread its tentacles," Errabelli said.