Minister Jagadish Reddy assures job to Sundar Naik's wife in Hyderabad

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy distributed cheques of Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and CM Relief Fund to the beneficiaries at a programme at a private function hall in Suryapet town on Wednesday.



Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that despite all the difficulties including finance, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been implementing all welfare schemes across the State with the aim that development and welfare programmes in the State do not stop at any cost. He appealed to the people to follow Covid-19 norms issued by the government as coronavirus is spreading rapidly with each day.

The Minister handed over CMRF cheques worth Rs 31.55 lakh to 80 beneficiaries of Suryapeta constituency. He also handed over Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 10.21 crore to 1,030 beneficiaries of Suryapet, Chivemla, Penpahad and Atmakur (S) mandals of the constituency.

Earlier, Minister Jagadish Reddy laid foundation stones for internal CC roads and drainage works to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh in wards 41, 42 and 48 and for internal CC roads and drainage works to be constructed in wards 28 and 29 at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore. He also planted saplings on the occasion.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Perumalla Annapurna, Additional Collector Sanjeev Reddy, ZPTC GD Biksham, Municipal Commissioner Ramanjula Reddy, municipal councilors, MPPs, tahsildars and others participated in the programme.

Later, Minister Jagadish Reddy met the family members of Sunder Naik, who died in fire accident at Srisailam power station, at their residence in Jagan Naik Thanda of Chivemla mandal and consoled them. He assured them that the government will take care of their welfare and will provide a job in the same department and posting as per the wish of Naik's wife. He assured of considering Naik's wife proposal of allotting post in Hyderabad keeping in view of her children's education.