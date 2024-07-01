Nagarkurnool: Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao attended the farewell meeting of Zilla Parishad Sarva Sabha members held at DKR function hall in Nagar Kurnool town on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Zilla Parishad has continued without funds for the past five years and the five years have ended without the funds and powers of the members who are eager to serve the poor people.

The minister said that in order for the systems elected by the people to work in a democratic system, there should be appropriate powers and funds, and measures will be taken to ensure that these are in the people's government. He said that the Gram Panchayat system continues to be very strong in the state of Kerala, and if any poor person in the village does not have a house, the Gram Panchayat will build a house and pay these YMs every month.

He said that this government will provide services to the people as provided by public governance. The minister said that the people's government will work towards transparency and corruption in this government. In a democracy, if the Gram Panchayat, Mandal and Zilla Parishad systems are given funds to strengthen them, they will be useful. State Excise Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao. The minister hoped that the welfare schemes that serve the people in the people's government should be provided to the people so that they would get the fortune of serving the people in return.

Achampeta MLA Vamsikrishna said that MPTCs and ZPTCs will be treated with utmost respect in the public government and funds will be given to public representatives and plans are being made to develop Nallamallu as a tourism hub. He said that they will ensure the participation of public representatives in this. Nagar Kurnool MLA Rajesh Reddy said that MPTCs, who are public representatives who are always available to the people, have worked hard to ensure that ZPTCs have a proper place and respect. Kalvakurti MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy said that they will discuss in the assembly to allocate funds for public representatives and will bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister. ZP Chairperson Shanthakumari said special thanks to the people of Urukonda for giving me the privilege of serving as ZP Chairperson at a young age.

He thanked the ZPTCs for their smooth cooperation. ZP Vice Chairman Balaji Singh said that the previous government had weakened the village system and informed that such a mistake should not be made in public government. On this occasion, the ZPTC members laid the foundation stone of the new ZP Office during their tenure, and assigned a minister who set up separate chambers for the ZPTC, MPTC and the legislators.

Later, the minister honored the members of ZPTC and MPP members with shawls. ZP chair person Shanthakumari ZP vice chair person Balaji Singh, Acchampet MLA Vamsikrishna, Nagar Kurnool MLA Rajesh Reddy, Kalvakurti MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, ZP CEO Gopal Naik, MPPs organized by district ZPTCs of various mandals,