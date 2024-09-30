Minister Jupally Invited to Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams.

Live
Temple EO Purender Kumar and Chief Priest Anand Sharma extended an invitation to Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to attend the Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams at the Jogulamba Devi Temple in Alampur, Telangana's only Shakti Peetham.
Gadwal, Hyderabad : Temple EO Purender Kumar and Chief Priest Anand Sharma extended an invitation to Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to attend the Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams at the Jogulamba Devi Temple in Alampur, Telangana's only Shakti Peetham.
The celebrations will take place from October 3 to October 12. Minister Jupally has been invited to participate in these grand festivities. EO Purender Kumar has also directed the temple authorities to ensure all necessary facilities are arranged for the convenience of the devotees attending the festival.
