Minister Jupally Reviews Rythu Bharosa Scheme Implementation in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao conducted a review meeting on the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme in Nizamabad. During the meeting, he emphasized that the scheme's benefits should be extended only to agricultural landowners. He also discussed the effective execution of the Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Housing schemes, highlighting the pivotal role of gram sabhas in decision-making.

Minister Jupally instructed officials to address objections raised during gram sabhas within 10 days, ensuring smooth implementation of the schemes.

He reassured the public that the rumors about ration cards being canceled are baseless and clarified that issuing ration cards is a continuous process. The minister urged officials to prioritize resolving grievances and maintaining transparency in the schemes to build trust among beneficiaries.