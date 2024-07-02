Minister Komatireddy orders demolition of BRS party office

Nalgonda: In an assertive move, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has ordered the Municipal Commissioner to issue a notice and immediately demolish the office of the BRS party, which was built in the heart of Nalgonda town.

“You are putting rules on poor people, who build a house on their own land. What are you doing if a party office like castle is constructed on 100 crores worth of land without permission?” he questioned the Commissioner.

In addition, the district Collector Narayana Reddy was instructed to supervise the demolition of the BRS party office, which was allegedly built illegally without permission on government land.

Komatireddy suggested officials to allot government lands outside the town to the BRS party for their office, if a request is received for it.

“It is not appropriate to build a party office by occupying valuable government land in the town. It should be removed and used for either for women’s hostel or a government office,” he stated.

Later, addressing the media after laying foundation stone for a 3311 KV substation at Beat Market in Nalgonda, the Minister assured that under the Congress regime, welfare of farmers, poor, and women would be given high priority.

He congratulated Kumbham Srinivas Reddy who was elected as the new chairman of Nalgonda DCCB on Monday.

The Minister said that CM Revanth Reddy has ordered Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers from August 15 and that Rs 31,000 crore would be waived. He reminded that earlier the Congress government had waived off Rs 70,000 crore across the country. He said that his government would always support Telangana farmers.

In the past, education loans of Rs 1000 crores were given by DCCB and they want to surpass that this time. Chairman Srinivas Reddy suggested that the bank is currently advancing with Rs 25 crore and this amount must be taken to Rs 300 crore.

Meanwhile, Komatireddy assured Srinivas Reddy of his cooperation and that of Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the support of Rajagopal Reddy and the cooperation of other MLAs with the DCCB. He advised the newly elected DCCB Chairman to do justice to the post and bring name and fame to Nalgonda at the State level.

The Minister was accompanied by the Party town President Gummula Mohan Reddy, Municipal chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, Vice-Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, and others.