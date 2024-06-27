Minister Konda Surekha oversees arrangements for decennial Bonalu festival

Hyderabad: The Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday directed the officials to complete all the arrangements for the decennial Ashada Masa Bonalu festival by July 5, which is being organised after the formation of Telangana.

The Minister had a review meeting on the Ashada Bonalu Jatara at Haritha Plaza in the city on Wednesday. The Minister reviewed the progress of works undertaken by departments. The Minister said that in order to organise the decennial Bonalu Utsav being held after the formation of Telangana State in the most glorious manner, all the works should be completed by July 5 with the cooperation of all.

She said that the government sanctioned Rs 20 crores for organising the State festival of Bonalu. As bus facilities have been provided for women through the Mahalakshmi scheme, more women devotees are likely to attend, hence the arrangements should be made carefully keeping in mind the heavy crowd, the minister said.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said Bonalu is the culture of Hyderabad, and the festival should be organised in a grand manner in partnership with temple managements. Prasadam should be hygienic, quality drinking water should be provided to devotees, electricity should be continuously supplied, law and order and traffic should not be disturbed and devotees should not face any problems during the festival, the minister added.

The meeting was attended by Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, deputy mayor Mote Srilata Shobhan Reddy, State DGP Ravi Gupta, principal secretary of the Devalaya Department Sailaja Ramayar, Hyderabad CP Srinivas Reddy, temple chairmen, committee members and others.