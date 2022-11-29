Minister Koppula Eshwar inspects work on Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar informed that the construction of the 125-feet long statue of Dr B R Ambedkar will be completed near NTR Gardens in Hyderabad by February 2023.

The minister inspected the progress of works along with Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy near NTR Gardens at Tank Bund on Monday and asked the officials concerned to complete the works within the stipulated period.

Koppula Eshwar said that the State government is constructing the Ambedkar Smruthi Vanam on 11.5 acres of land along with the construction of a meditation centre, photo gallery, meeting hall and a film theatre, among other amenities. He said the works are going on at brisk pace and the Smruthi Vanam is going to be shaped as per the wishes of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The ongoing works will be completed by February next year and the project will be inaugurated in April to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, the minister added.