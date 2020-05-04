Minister KTR directs South Central Railway to complete pending works

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao asked the South Central Railway (SCR) to carry out the long-pending works in the city limits and finish them at the earliest. He said that the GHMC is working on the pending road works during the lockdown and also asked SCR to complete the works making most of the lockdown.

The minister held a meeting with SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya and other senior officials and the water board to discuss the issues related to the construction of Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) and Railway Under Bridges (RUBs) in the city.

KTR also promised to accord necessary permissions and assistance to SCR to complete the pending works. He also asked the SCR to speed up the ongoing pending works and complete during the lockdown.

On Saturday, the minister reviewed the road development works being taken up by the GHMC and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited and asked them to expedite the works and complete them before the onset of the monsoon. Also, he told the officials to keep future needs of city traffic in mind when carrying out the works.