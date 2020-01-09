Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao met head honchos of several Aerospace and Defence majors in New Delhi on the sidelines of Wings India 2020 curtain-raiser program today.

GE Aviation Country Head Vikram Rai met Minister KTR. TATA and GE Aviation have together set up a world-class Center of Excellence (COE) focused on aero-engine components in Hyderabad in 2018. Minister and Vikram Rai discussed the current operations of GE in Telangana and the plans for future expansion.

Anand Stanley President & MD, Airbus India & South Asia met IT & Industries Minister KTR.

Hon'ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation Sri @HardeepSPuri and #Telangana Industries Minister Sri @KTRTRS at the #WingsIndia2020 mega curtain-raiser ceremony, ITC Maurya, New Delhi. Wings India is Asia's largest event on Civil Aviation to be held in March 2020 in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/e42nWmuWNY — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 9, 2020

Later in the day Pierre Dickeli, CEO Safran India met Telangana Industries Minister and updated the Minister about their recent expansion in Telangana. Safran had initially set up a facility to manufacture aircraft engine parts in Telangana and has recently opened their second plant too.



Nik Khanna, MD, BAE Systems India also met Minister KT Rama Rao on the sidelines of Wings India 2020 curtain-raiser program at Hotel ITC Maurya at New Delhi today. BAE Systems is a leading multinational defence, security, and aerospace company. During the meeting, the Minister gave an overview of the defence and aerospace ecosystem in Telangana.

During the meetings with these executives, Minister explained that the Aerospace and Defence sector is a priority sector for Telangana. The Minister stated that the Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge has already partnered with several Aerospace and Defence organizations for skilling the necessary manpower.