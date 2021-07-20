Minister Niranjan Reddy condemns Centre on Krishna, Godavari waters

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday condemned the Centre for issuing Gazette Notification on Krishna and Godavari Rivers.

Addressing a press conference here at the Minister's quarters, Niranjan Reddy said, "Some were unable to digest Telangana getting greener and TS govt will not agree with the one-sided decision of the Centre, and time would answer the decision forced on Telangana."

Niranjan Reddy further said that the approach of the Union government was regrettable. "Without giving the rivers to tribunals, the Centre has taken these two rivers into its hand is playing with lives Telangana people. It is unconstitutional and nothing but destroying the lives of 4 crore people of the Telangana State," he added.

He further said that the Gazette would be a loss for both States and the Centre should withdraw its decision considering citizen's sentiments.

Responding to the criticism surrounding his comments on the unemployed, Niranjan Reddy said that there was no relation to the campaign on social media and the comments he made. However, he said that he would apologise if it had hurt any individual.