Minister Niranjan Reddy escaped unhurt as convoy vehicles collided in Wanaparthy district

Wanaparthy: The TRS leaders and activists breather easy as Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy escaped unhurt in the road accident as his convoy vehicles collided in Wanaparthy district.

This incident happened near Bharat gas godown at Kothakota in Wanaparthy district, while he was returning to Hyderabad after concluding the Municipal election campaign on Monday.

When the convoy reached near the gas godown, the escort vehicle in the front applied sudden break as a buffalo came on the road. With this, the escort vehicle and other three vehicles including minister car collided with each other. In the crash, Minister Niranjan Reddy remained safe and unhurt. The complete details of the incident are yet to be known.