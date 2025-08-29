  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Minister NS Boseraju Visits Jogulamba Shakti Peetha; Welcomed by Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar

Minister NS Boseraju Visits Jogulamba Shakti Peetha; Welcomed by Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar
x
Highlights

Gadwal: Karnataka State Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology, NS Boseraju, along with his wife, visited the Sri Bala Brahmeshwara...

Gadwal: Karnataka State Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology, NS Boseraju, along with his wife, visited the Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Jogulamba Temple, one of the prominent Shakti Peethas, to seek the blessings of Goddess Jogulamba.

The couple was accorded a traditional welcome by AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar along with his wife Smt. Mahalakshmi. Following their arrival, the minister and his wife performed special pujas and participated in a Chandi Homam at the temple premises.

Temple priests welcomed Minister Boseraju and Dr. Sampath Kumar with Purna Kumbha honors and felicitated them with traditional shawls.

Later, the dignitaries held discussions with Temple Committee Chairman Nageshwar Reddy regarding the spiritual significance, heritage, and developmental activities of the Jogulamba Temple.

Several local leaders and officials accompanied the minister during the visit, including Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, Vice Chairman Kumar, Temple Committee members, Market Committee members, and Congress party leaders.

The visit highlighted not only the religious importance of the Jogulamba Temple but also strengthened cultural and political ties between Telangana and Karnataka.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick