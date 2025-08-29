Minister NS Boseraju Visits Jogulamba Shakti Peetha; Welcomed by Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: Karnataka State Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology, NS Boseraju, along with his wife, visited the Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Jogulamba Temple, one of the prominent Shakti Peethas, to seek the blessings of Goddess Jogulamba.

The couple was accorded a traditional welcome by AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar along with his wife Smt. Mahalakshmi. Following their arrival, the minister and his wife performed special pujas and participated in a Chandi Homam at the temple premises.

Temple priests welcomed Minister Boseraju and Dr. Sampath Kumar with Purna Kumbha honors and felicitated them with traditional shawls.

Later, the dignitaries held discussions with Temple Committee Chairman Nageshwar Reddy regarding the spiritual significance, heritage, and developmental activities of the Jogulamba Temple.

Several local leaders and officials accompanied the minister during the visit, including Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, Vice Chairman Kumar, Temple Committee members, Market Committee members, and Congress party leaders.

The visit highlighted not only the religious importance of the Jogulamba Temple but also strengthened cultural and political ties between Telangana and Karnataka.