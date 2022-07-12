Minister, officials give cold shoulder to Guv Tamilisai

Nalgonda: Once again protocol breach took place during the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's visit to Chandupatla village on Tuesday. Neither Minister Jagadish Reddy nor District Incharge Collector G Jagadish Reddy took part in the one-day programmme conducted under Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham at Chandupatla village to mark the death anniversary of Kakatiya warrior Rani Rudrama Devi who died in the village.

The actual programme was planned on July 11 but it was postponed to July 12 at the convenience of Minister Jagadish Reddy but the Minister did not attend the programme, which raised many eyebrows. Even district incharge Collector Rahul Sharma, who examined the arrangements for the Governor visit to Chandupatla on July 10, was also conspicuous with absesce. Even local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah did not take part in the Governor's programme.

On behalf of Nalgonda district administration, Additional Collector Chandra Shekar, RDO Jagadish Reddy received the Governor at the venue. Even though everyone knew about the government programme but senior politicians and officials' action gave enough amuniotn to speculate that the State government might have given oral orders to officials to skip the function. Protocol violation during the Governor tour to Nalgonda district is not new. Earlier, on her visit after temple inauguration of Yadadri, temple EO Geetha Reddy violated protocol by absenting to morning duties on the day.