Minister Ponguleti directs collectors to resolve all land issues by Aug 15

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday directed district Collectors to resolve all legitimate land related applications by August 15, the deadline set for tackling the state’s ongoing land issues.

The Minister, who met newly appointed Collectors in his chambers at the Secretariat, stated that hundreds of families in every village across Telangana are facing land problems due to errors stemming from the previous government’s Dharani portal. He advised the respective district collectors to find solutions to all these issues through the recently enacted Bhu Bharati Act.

Mr Reddy emphasised that top priority should be given to resolving applications received during the Bhu Bharati Revenue Committee meetings, aiming to alleviate the hardships and suffering experienced by farmers regarding land matters under the previous administration. He stressed that the next two months would be crucial for the Revenue Department, and all legitimate applications must be resolved by August 15. The Minister highlighted the significant responsibility of collectors in implementing government schemes and ensuring they reach every eligible individual. He suggested that collectors should operate in accordance with the government’s guiding principle that it will work in line with the aspirations of the people.