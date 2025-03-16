Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Initiates Major Development Projects in Yellandu

To push for public welfare, Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy laid the groundwork for several key infrastructure projects in Yellandu on Sunday. Among them was a new government hospital at JK Colony, which will feature 100 beds and be built at a projected cost of ₹35 crore. The facility is expected to improve healthcare services in the region.

Additionally, the Minister inaugurated various infrastructure projects across the constituency, including:

New housing units under a state initiative at Pubelli.

Paved roads in Boi Thanda and Rompedu, benefiting remote tribal settlements.

Emphasis on Social Welfare and Transparency

During his speech at Pubelli, the Minister underlined the government's dedication to essential services such as healthcare, education, and housing. He criticised the previous administration for failing to address these fundamental needs over the past decade.

Despite financial hurdles, the government is actively constructing 4.5 lakh homes under its housing programme, ensuring priority for the most underprivileged families. He stressed that the allocation process remains transparent, and efforts are underway to complete construction swiftly.

Officials and Community Leaders Join the Initiative

The event saw the presence of district officials, including Collector Jitesh V. Patil and Superintendent of Police B. Rohith Raju, alongside other dignitaries.

With these developments, the government aims to enhance living conditions, infrastructure, and healthcare in Yellandu, demonstrating its commitment to the region’s progress.