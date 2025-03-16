Live
- Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Initiates Major Development Projects in Yellandu
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Vows to Develop Warangal on Par with Hyderabad
- Srisailam Tunnel Rescue Operation Enters 23rd Day with No Major Breakthrough
- Tragic Domestic Incident Claims Life in Amberpet
- BRS Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Financial, Water Dispute Claims
- Citizens’ Group Raises Concerns Over Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill
- Seven held for creating ruckus in Gurugram's Palam Vihar
- Justice Sudarshan Reddy calls for self-regulation on social media at round table
- 30 injured in road accident J&K’s Reasi district
- PM Modi equates Godhra incident's magnitude with 9/11
Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Initiates Major Development Projects in Yellandu
To push for public welfare, Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy laid the groundwork for several key infrastructure projects in...
To push for public welfare, Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy laid the groundwork for several key infrastructure projects in Yellandu on Sunday. Among them was a new government hospital at JK Colony, which will feature 100 beds and be built at a projected cost of ₹35 crore. The facility is expected to improve healthcare services in the region.
Additionally, the Minister inaugurated various infrastructure projects across the constituency, including:
- New housing units under a state initiative at Pubelli.
- Paved roads in Boi Thanda and Rompedu, benefiting remote tribal settlements.
Emphasis on Social Welfare and Transparency
During his speech at Pubelli, the Minister underlined the government's dedication to essential services such as healthcare, education, and housing. He criticised the previous administration for failing to address these fundamental needs over the past decade.
Despite financial hurdles, the government is actively constructing 4.5 lakh homes under its housing programme, ensuring priority for the most underprivileged families. He stressed that the allocation process remains transparent, and efforts are underway to complete construction swiftly.
Officials and Community Leaders Join the Initiative
The event saw the presence of district officials, including Collector Jitesh V. Patil and Superintendent of Police B. Rohith Raju, alongside other dignitaries.
With these developments, the government aims to enhance living conditions, infrastructure, and healthcare in Yellandu, demonstrating its commitment to the region’s progress.