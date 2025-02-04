Minister Ponnam kickstarts devpt works worth Rs 10 cr

Hyderabad: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced plans for extensive beautification and enhancement of parks aimed at fostering a more enjoyable environment within the GHMC limits. On Monday, the Minister along with city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy and GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi inaugurated various development works at the Punjagutta Junction at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The developed works includes – children’s learning and playpark at a cost of Rs 32 lakh in Jubilee Hills Road No 10, NFC Junction development at Rs 2.82 crore.

The Minister inaugurated the beautification of the Punjagutta flyover at a cost of Rs 3.80 crore and the development of the Somajiguda junction at a cost of Rs 3.15 crore.

On the occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised the commitment to creating a more enjoyable atmosphere for the city's residents. He announced plans to enhance junctions throughout the GHMC, introduce vertical gardens beneath flyovers, and implement inspiring artwork that will resonate with future generations. He highlighted that these developments will not only beautify the city but also elevate Hyderabad's brand image significantly.

The Minister emphasised that the issues surrounding drinking water, street lighting, and sanitation will be periodically assessed and addressed. He assured that measures are currently underway to enhance the water supply throughout the city. Furthermore, he expressed that ongoing development will be contingent upon the valuable suggestions and feedback from the city's residents.

GHMC Commissioner, Ilambarthi, emphasised that efforts are underway not only to enhance the city's aesthetic appeal but also to significantly improve sanitation. He highlighted the implementation of strict vigilance by the enforcement department to curb the illegal dumping of construction waste. So far, fines totalling Rs 42 lakh have been imposed to ensure compliance and maintain cleanliness in the city.

The Commissioner said that the dust bins have been set up in commercial and business complexes. These installations aim to provide a lasting solution for the removal of garbage and waste.

Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Khairtabad Corporator Vijaya Reddy, Somajiguda Corporator Sangeetha Srinivas Yadav, SE Ratnakar, EEs Vijay Kumar, Venkata Narayana and others were present.