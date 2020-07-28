Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurates Bala Raksha Bhavan in Khammam

Khammam: The State government has been making committed efforts for the protection of orphaned children and their rights, stated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Along with District Collector RV Karnan, he inaugurated Bala Raksha Bhavan (BRB) at Bank Colony in Khammam on Monday. He informed that the BRB would be helpful in addressing the issues related to orphaned children and children in distress in a speedy manner. The Minister advised the officials of concerned departments to strive towards effective functioning of Bala Raksha Bhavan addressing the needs of distressed children and to stop exploitation and children abuse.

Children welfare units such as District Child Protection Unit, Childline, Juvenile Justice Board, Special Juvenile Police Unit, National Child Labour Project and Child Welfare Committee would be located at the BRB, the Minister explained.

Later, Minister Ajay Kumar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to the beneficiaries in Khammam (Urban) and Raghunathapalem mandals and suggested the beneficiaries to make proper use of the financial assistance provided by the government. Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Mayor G Papalal, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, District Child Protection Officer T Vishnuvandana, RPF CI K Madhusudhan and others were present.