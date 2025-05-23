Minister reviews preps for training licensed surveyors

Hyderabad: With the aim of finding a permanent solution to land related issues in Telangana, the State government will be recruiting licensed surveyors. In the first phase, five thousand licensed surveyors will be hired.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reviewed the upcoming training of licensed surveyors of villages lacking maps and records with the officials on Thursday. The Minister said that training programmes will be organised for them in the respective district centres from May 26. He said that they will be trained for two months. The applicants were advised to contact the respective district survey officers on Monday. He said that immediately after training, six to eight surveyors will be appointed in the respective mandals to deal with land area and land transactions.

The Minister expressed hope that in the coming days, many panchayats related to lands in the revenue division of every village and urban area will be provided permanent land settlement through these surveyors.

He informed that the survey has not been conducted in the State since the Nizam's era in several villages. A re-survey is being conducted in 413 villages where survey records were not available till now. As part of this, Salar Nagar in Gandid mandal of Mahabubnagar district, Kommanapalli (Kothadi) village in Bheerpur mandal of Jagityal district, Mulugumada in Yerrupalem mandal of Khammam district, Nuguru in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district, and Shahid Nagar in Vatpally mandal of Sangareddy district have been selected as a pilot project.