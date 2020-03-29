Minister Satyavati Rathod extends helping hand to migrant workers

Minister Satyavati Rathod extended her helping hand to the migrant workers who were heading to Maharashtra from Mahabubabad after unable find work due to the lockdown.

The minister reached their place and learned about their issues. She also explained the importance of lockdown and asked them not to violate the norms. However, she asked the officials to provide accommodation to them at the school along with quintal rice and other essential commodities.

Satyavati Rathod also handed over Rs 10,000 cash to the workers for their needs and directed the officials to conduct blood tests to them.

In the view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus, no migrant worker in Telangana should suffer from hunger, said the minister asking the officials to make arrangements for their shelter, food and medical treatment.