Minister Sridhar Babu Distributes Ration Cards in LB Nagar, Highlights Welfare Initiatives

*Hyderabad, 2 August 2025:* IT Minister and District In-charge Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that the Congress-led Praja Prabhu government has been promptly implementing welfare schemes since coming to power, with a focus on public needs and social justice.

The minister was speaking at a ration card distribution programme held at Kothakapu Yadava Reddy Gardens in Karmanghat, LB Nagar. He was joined by Government Chief Whip Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLC Boggarapu Dayanand, former MP Madhuyashki Goud, corporation chairmen Malreddy Ramreddy and Challa Narasimha Reddy, GHMC Congress Floor Leader Daripalli Rajasekhar Reddy, corporators Venkateswar Reddy and Sujatha Nayak, Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Youth Congress State President Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy, and former PCC secretary Jakkidi Prabhakar Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sridhar Babu stated that the Congress government is committed to respecting public aspirations and addressing their needs. He criticised the previous BRS government, claiming it failed to issue even a single new ration card during its tenure and left the state burdened with loans amounting to ₹8 lakh crore and a monthly interest obligation of ₹7,000 crore.

Despite the financial challenges, he noted that the government is supplying 6 kg of free rice per person under the ration card scheme and has launched several other welfare programmes, including housing for the homeless and poor.

The minister also highlighted that over 65,000 government jobs have been filled and that Group-I examinations, which were not conducted in the past decade, have now resumed. He added that 200 units of electricity are being provided free of cost and that a new law ensuring 42% reservations for Backward Classes has been introduced. He appealed to BJP MPs and MLAs to ensure the President’s assent for the legislation.

Supporting the minister’s remarks, Government Chief Whip Patnam Mahender Reddy affirmed the government’s commitment to both welfare and development. MLC Dayanand and Road Development Corporation Chairman Malreddy Ramreddy accused the former BRS regime of deceiving the public with empty promises.

Officials including former corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Rammohan Goud, Kandukur RDO Jagadishwar Reddy, tehsildars Venugopal and Janaki, DSO Vanajatha, ASO Pullaiah, and GHMC Deputy Commissioners Sujatha, Vaikuntam, and Suryaprakash Gupta were also present at the event.