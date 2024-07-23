Minister Sridhar Babu seeks proposals from babus for ensuring job security of guest lecturers

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday has directed Education department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham to prepare proposals regarding the job security of 1,654 guest lecturers working in government junior colleges and their salary hike.

Earlier, a few guest lecturers’ associations met the Minister at the Secretariat on Monday.

Sridhar Babu suggested to the Principal Secretary to take into consideration the fact that the Congress party promised to increase their salaries from Rs 28,000 to Rs 42,000 in the election manifesto.

He said that he will talk to CM Revanth Reddy about the proposal file and work to solve the problem.

The Minister assured that as the process of appointment of regular lecturers is going on, and after their appointment, creation of supernumerary posts will be considered without removing the guest lecturers.